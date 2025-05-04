Enzo Fernández scores Chelsea's fastest goal at Stamford Bridge since 2017

Chelsea hosted Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 35 of the Premier League, facing a side that had already secured the English title and had little left to play for in the standings.

The Blues wasted no time and took the lead as early as the 3rd minute. Enzo Fernández capitalized on a pass from Pedro Neto to net his seventh goal of the current season.

According to stats portal Opta Joe, it's been almost eight years since Chelsea scored so early at Stamford Bridge. The last time the Blues found the net within the opening minutes at home was back in December 2017, when Antonio Rüdiger struck against Stoke City.

3 - Chelsea have scored within the opening three minutes of a Premier League game at Stamford Bridge for the first time since December 2017 against Stoke via Antonio Rüdiger. Flying. pic.twitter.com/ImC5TS2hmL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 4, 2025

Let us remind you, Chelsea are in a fierce battle for a top-five finish, which would secure a Champions League spot for next season. Heading into this match, Maresca's men sit fifth, edging out Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest only on tiebreakers.