There are contenders. Nkunku wants to leave Chelsea

Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku could be on the move this summer. The striker is reportedly unhappy with his role under Maresca, frustrated by his lack of regular starts in the first team.

Insider Nicolo Schira reports that several clubs are already showing interest in the 27-year-old Frenchman, though their names remain undisclosed. According to the source, there is a strong possibility that the forward will leave Chelsea this summer.

For the record, Nkunku joined the London club in the summer of 2023 from Leipzig, with Chelsea paying €60 million for his services. This season, the Frenchman has made 40 appearances, notching 12 goals and 5 assists.