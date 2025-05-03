There are contenders. Nkunku wants to leave Chelsea
Football news Today, 10:01Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Photo: x.com/ChelseaInPhotos
Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku could be on the move this summer. The striker is reportedly unhappy with his role under Maresca, frustrated by his lack of regular starts in the first team.
Insider Nicolo Schira reports that several clubs are already showing interest in the 27-year-old Frenchman, though their names remain undisclosed. According to the source, there is a strong possibility that the forward will leave Chelsea this summer.
- See also: A new contender has emerged for Ademola Lookman. A Premier League giant is ready to sign the Nigerian star
For the record, Nkunku joined the London club in the summer of 2023 from Leipzig, with Chelsea paying €60 million for his services. This season, the Frenchman has made 40 appearances, notching 12 goals and 5 assists.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 03:44 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Football news Yesterday, 15:58 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Football news 01 may 2025, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
Football news 30 apr 2025, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
Lifestyle 30 apr 2025, 05:00 Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business
Lifestyle 28 apr 2025, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
Leicester 2 - 0 Southampton Today, 10:00 English Premier LeagueLeicesterSouthampton82’
2
0
Everton 2 - 2 Ipswich Today, 10:00 English Premier LeagueEvertonIpswich90’
2
2
Villarreal 4 - 1 Osasuna Today, 10:15 LaLiga SpainVillarrealOsasuna74’
4
1
Strasbourg 2 - 0 Paris Saint-Germain Today, 11:00 Ligue 1 FranceStrasbourgParis Saint-Germain45’ + 3
2
0
Magesi FC 1 - 0 Sekhukhune United Today, 11:30 South African Betway PremiershipMagesi FCSekhukhune United18’
1
0
SuperSport United 0 - 0 Chippa United Today, 11:45 South African Betway PremiershipSuperSport UnitedChippa United5’
0
0
Lecce - : - SSC Napoli Today, 12:00 Serie A ItalyLecceSSC Napoli12:00
-
-
Borussia Dortmund - : - Wolfsburg Today, 12:30 Bundesliga GermanyBorussia DortmundWolfsburg12:30
-
-
Las Palmas - : - Valencia Today, 12:30 LaLiga SpainLas PalmasValencia12:30
-
-
Arsenal - : - Bournemouth Today, 12:30 English Premier LeagueArsenalBournemouth12:30
-
-
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:40 English giants continue their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong Football news Today, 11:33 South African Premier League. Schedule, results, and table for matchweek 28 Football news Today, 10:58 Unexpected move. Vardy takes on the role of referee Football news Today, 10:44 Golden Arrows fires two of its players Football news Today, 10:33 Xavi could return to the dugout. The legendary Spaniard is of interest to Al Hilal Football news Today, 10:01 There are contenders. Nkunku wants to leave Chelsea Football news Today, 09:31 What a thrilling Championship finale! All contenders for Premier League promotion are set Football news Today, 08:51 Real Madrid forward Rodrygo to miss match against Celta Football news Today, 08:00 Barcelona opens talks with Raphinha over new contract Football news Today, 07:34 "He is unreal." Bukayo Saka comments on the talent of Yamal
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff prediction and betting tips – May 3, 2025 Football Today Al-Ahli vs Kawasaki Frontale prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers: Prediction and bet for the May 4, 2025 matchup Football 04 may 2025 Empoli vs Lazio: Will the Eagles soar into the European spots? Football 04 may 2025 Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Can Real close the gap at the top? Football 04 may 2025 Nantes vs Angers: Who will pull further away from the relegation zone? Football 04 may 2025 Brentford vs Manchester United: Will Manchester United break their winless streak in the Premier League? Football 04 may 2025 TS Galaxy vs Richards Bay prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 4, 2025 Football 04 may 2025 Monza vs Atalanta prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025 Football 04 may 2025 Augsburg vs Holstein prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025