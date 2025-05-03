A new contender emerges for Ademola Lookman. Premier League giants set to sign the Nigerian forward

Nigerian striker Ademola Lookman is enjoying one of the finest seasons of his career. Even before the Serie A campaign wraps up, he has already matched his personal best, netting 13 goals in 28 matches. On top of that, the forward has scored 5 goals in the UEFA Champions League.

This impressive form has made the 27-year-old one of the most sought-after players among elite clubs worldwide. And today, news broke that a fresh contender has entered the race for Ademola's signature.

According to renowned insider Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal have added Lookman to their shortlist. The Gunners now join Chelsea, Manchester United, and Liverpool, who are all ready to make a move for the Nigerian star.

It's worth noting that Ademola Lookman's contract with Atalanta runs until 2027. However, the forward is planning to leave Bergamo and continue his career in the Premier League this summer.