Liverpool agree to let Alexander-Arnold join Real Madrid before the Club World Cup

Liverpool have given the green light for Trent Alexander-Arnold to make an early switch to Real Madrid, even though his contract with the club only expires on July 1.

According to The Sun, Los Blancos have agreed to one of Liverpool’s key demands—a €1 million payout (around £850,000) to secure the player ahead of schedule. In addition, Alexander-Arnold has voluntarily given up his final month’s wages at Anfield, saving the club another £720,000.

Let’s recall, Alexander-Arnold has been part of Liverpool’s system since the age of six, making over 350 appearances and recording 115 goal contributions. During his time with the Reds, the England international defender has lifted nine trophies, including two Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League triumph.