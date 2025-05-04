A unique achievement. Former Premier League stars make football history

Three former Premier League players have become the first footballers ever to claim victories in the most prestigious club tournaments across two different continents.

We're talking about Firmino, Mahrez, and Mendy, who now play for Saudi side Al-Ahli. In the final of the AFC Champions League, their team defeated Japan's Kawasaki Frontale with a convincing 2-0 scoreline.

As a result, Firmino, who previously won the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool, Mahrez with Manchester City, and Mendy with Chelsea, can now boast Champions League titles both in Europe and Asia. This remarkable feat has set a new milestone in the annals of world football.

#ACLElite 🤝 #UEFAChampionsLeague



Bobby Firmino, Edouard Mendy and Riyad Mahrez have all won Asia and Europe's top competition 🏆 pic.twitter.com/got9wu1EIl — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) May 3, 2025

It's worth noting that for the Saudi club, this triumph marks their first victory in a tournament of such stature, although they had reached the final twice before. Al-Ahli also celebrated their first major title since 2016.