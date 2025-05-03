On the third attempt. Al-Ahli wins the AFC Champions League for the first time in history

On Saturday, May 3, the winner of the AFC Champions League was determined. In Jeddah, the decisive match pitted Saudi side Al-Ahli against Japan's Kawasaki Frontale, who had knocked out Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in the semifinals (see details).

Jaissle's men seized the initiative from the opening minutes and made their dominance count late in the first half, scoring twice before the break. Both goals involved former Liverpool star Roberto Firmino, who provided the assists for Galeno and Kessié to find the back of the net.

After halftime, the Japanese side tried to claw their way back into the contest, but Al-Ahli stood firm defensively, expertly managing the game to protect their lead. In the end, the Saudi club celebrated a 2-0 victory—and with it, a historic triumph in the AFC Champions League.

🚨 Al-Ahli win the AFC Champions League after a 2-0 victory over Kawasaki in Jeddah. It's the first time Al-Ahli have won the trophy.🏆🟢 pic.twitter.com/OHSqt6els2 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 3, 2025

🏆 AL AHLI ES EL CAMPEÓN DE LA CHAMPIONS DE ASIA 🏆



🇸🇦 El conjunto saudí le ganó 2-0 a Kawasaki en la final y se consagró en la #AFC Champions League



⚽ Galeno y Franck Kessie, los goles de la gloria pic.twitter.com/l1zB38iPDF — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) May 3, 2025

Remarkably, Al-Ahli had reached the final of this prestigious tournament twice before, only to fall short in 1986 and 2012. But on their third attempt, they finally clinched the title and secured their place as Asia's top team. This trophy also marks their first silverware since 2016, when Al-Ahli swept all domestic honors in Saudi Arabia.