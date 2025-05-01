Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final

Cristiano Ronaldo was in despair after his Al-Nassr side suffered defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final against Japan's Kawasaki. The football star was caught on fans' cameras standing alone in the center of the pitch after the final whistle, desperately gesticulating even though there was no one else around.

The video shows the Portuguese forward visibly distraught, speaking to himself, shrugging his shoulders, and waving his arms, creating the impression that he was arguing with himself.

Ronaldo talks to himself after missing last minute goal 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ESHb6F68t0 — Svetlana (@laneksa7) May 1, 2025

It's worth noting that Al-Nassr lost to Kawasaki 2-3 and crashed out of the tournament, handing the Japanese club a spot in the final. In the decisive AFC Champions League match, Kawasaki will face another Saudi Arabian side, Al-Ahli Jeddah.

What's more, Ronaldo was unable to help his team—he failed to make any decisive contribution in the match. In fact, he squandered a golden opportunity that could have allowed Al-Nassr to level the score in the dying moments of the game.

This defeat once again leaves Cristiano without a trophy, as Al-Nassr are unlikely to catch Al-Ittihad in the national league this season. With five rounds remaining, Al-Nassr trail the league leaders by eight points.