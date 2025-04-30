RU RU ES ES FR FR
“Sometimes dreams have to wait.” Ronaldo addresses fans after AFC Champions League semifinal defeat

Football news Today, 17:16
Miguel Solomons
On Wednesday, April 30, Al Nassr played their AFC Champions League semifinal against Kawasaki Frontale and suffered a 2-3 defeat. After the match, team leader Cristiano Ronaldo reached out to the fans.

Details: The Portuguese striker wrote on his social media that sometimes dreams have to wait. He also emphasized that he is proud of his team and thanked the fans for their unwavering support.

Quote: “Sometimes dreams have to wait. I’m proud of this team and everything we gave on the pitch. Thank you to all the fans who believed in us and stood by us every step of the way. Your support means the world to us,” Ronaldo wrote.

In the dying minutes of the match, with Kawasaki Frontale leading 3-2, the Portuguese star had a phenomenal chance to equalize. However, he couldn’t find the back of the net and rescue his team.

Reminder: Cristiano Ronaldo did not register any goal contributions in this game. His team bowed out of the AFC Champions League in the semifinals, ending their run in the competition. For the Portuguese legend, it’s yet another missed opportunity to claim silverware with the Saudi club.

