No trophy once again. Cristiano Ronaldo fails to help Al Nassr reach AFC Champions League final

In the AFC Champions League semi-final, Al Nassr faced Kawasaki Frontale. The match took place on Wednesday, April 30, and stripped Ronaldo of yet another shot at silverware.

Kawasaki took the lead as early as the tenth minute thanks to a goal from Ito, but Sané soon responded with an equalizer to level the score. However, before the end of the first half, the Japanese side struck again and went into the break ahead.

After halftime, Al Nassr tried to mount a comeback. The Saudi team dominated possession and fired more shots on goal, but couldn't find the equalizer. Worse yet, Kawasaki netted a third to extend their advantage. In the dying minutes, Al Nassr managed to pull one back, but the miracle never materialized.

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to register a goal or assist in this match. His team lost in the AFC Champions League semi-finals and crashed out of the tournament. For the Portuguese superstar, it's yet another missed opportunity to lift a trophy with the Saudi club.