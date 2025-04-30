How did he not score?! Ronaldo misses a sensational chance in the dying minutes of the AFC Champions League semifinal

On Wednesday, April 30, Al Nassr played the AFC Champions League semifinal against Kawasaki Frontale but failed to advance. However, Ronaldo had a golden opportunity to rescue his team.

In the final minutes of the match, with the score at 2-3 in favor of Kawasaki Frontale, the Portuguese superstar had a phenomenal chance to level the score. He latched onto a lofted pass, rounded the goalkeeper, but couldn’t make clean contact with the ball. A defender from the Japanese side managed to clear it for a corner.

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to register a goal or assist in this match. His team crashed out of the AFC Champions League at the semifinal stage, ending their tournament run. For the Portuguese icon, it marks yet another missed chance at silverware with the Saudi club.