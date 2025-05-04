The slump continues. Manchester United matches 10-year-old anti-record

Manchester United have set their sights on the Europa League, where they're just one step away from the final. But the team's Premier League form leaves much to be desired.

On May 4, the Red Devils suffered a 3-4 defeat to Brentford in London, with Mason Mount finally breaking his scoring drought by finding the net. This match marked the sixth consecutive Premier League fixture in which United have failed to claim all three points.

Rúben Amorim's men last tasted league victory on March 16 against Leicester, equaling a winless streak not seen in a decade. The last time United endured a similar run was back in December 2015, when Louis van Gaal was at the helm.

And they've now won just three of their last 22 Premier League away games against London sides (D5 L14). 👀 pic.twitter.com/05tFdSZwHU — Squawka (@Squawka) May 4, 2025

With three rounds left in the season, Manchester United sit only 15th in the table. Interestingly, their lowest finish in recent years was 13th back in the 1989/90 campaign.