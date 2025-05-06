Taylor explains his decision to allow Brentford's second goal against Man United

The clash between Brentford and Manchester United turned into a real thriller, as the Red Devils nearly fought back from a three-goal deficit. However, it was Brentford's second goal that sparked heated debate, with many believing it should have been disallowed for a foul. Referee Anthony Taylor has now clarified his decision.

Details: The controversy centered around a potential foul by Kevin Schade on Matthijs de Ligt, as the Dutch Manchester United defender ended up on the turf. But Taylor stated that de Ligt had not suffered a serious injury, which is why he allowed play to continue—ultimately resulting in the goal.

