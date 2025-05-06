Taylor explains his decision to allow Brentford's second goal against Man United
The clash between Brentford and Manchester United turned into a real thriller, as the Red Devils nearly fought back from a three-goal deficit. However, it was Brentford's second goal that sparked heated debate, with many believing it should have been disallowed for a foul. Referee Anthony Taylor has now clarified his decision.
Details: The controversy centered around a potential foul by Kevin Schade on Matthijs de Ligt, as the Dutch Manchester United defender ended up on the turf. But Taylor stated that de Ligt had not suffered a serious injury, which is why he allowed play to continue—ultimately resulting in the goal.
Quote: "The main thing I had to determine was whether de Ligt suffered a serious injury or not. Generally, a serious injury is considered to be a head injury. In this case, since he was sitting up, I didn't consider it serious and allowed play to continue. In fact, it might have been more of a foul on Wissa than the other way around.
In this situation, we were more than happy to let the game go on. Brentford were in a promising attacking position, so they didn't want play stopped. Manchester United were the defending side, and they probably wanted the game halted," Taylor said live on Sky Sports.