Manchester United will not let Bruno Fernandes move to Saudi Arabia

Saudi club Al Hilal has made Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes their top transfer target, but now it’s clear just how unlikely that move is.

Details: According to ESPN, there is no amount of money that would make Manchester United consider selling Bruno Fernandes.

The Red Devils are willing to offload most of their first-team squad, but Bruno Fernandes remains untouchable.

The player himself is also leaning toward continuing his career at Old Trafford.

This season, Bruno Fernandes has racked up 19 goals and 18 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions.

