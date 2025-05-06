Manchester United considers Milinković-Savić as Onana replacement

Manchester United is determined to sign a new goalkeeper this summer, as the club is dissatisfied with the performances of André Onana. And the Red Devils have identified a rather unexpected candidate.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United has added Torino and Serbia national team goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić to their shortlist.

Insider sources report that United representatives have already contacted Torino to inquire about the details of a potential transfer.

The 28-year-old Milinković-Savić is one of Serie A’s top goalkeepers this season. In 34 matches, he has conceded 37 goals and kept 10 clean sheets.

Reminder: Earlier, Manchester United was reported to be interested in Parma’s goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.