Manchester United lineup makes Premier League history in clash against Brentford

In the 35th round of the Premier League, Manchester United traveled to Brentford, and even before kick-off, the visitors' starting lineup had already secured its place in the competition's history books.

Details: According to Opta, the Red Devils’ starting eleven became the third youngest in Premier League history. The average age of the players was 22 years and 270 days.

Younger lineups were only fielded by Middlesbrough against Fulham in May 2006 (20 years and 181 days), and by Arsenal against Portsmouth in May 2009 (22 years and 237 days).

