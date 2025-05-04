Solskjaer criticizes Man United for selling key midfielder

Former Manchester United striker and head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær has slammed the Red Devils for offloading one of the team's central midfield leaders.

He was referring to Scott McTominay, whom United unexpectedly decided to sell to Napoli last summer for €30 million. The midfielder spent eight seasons with the first team at Old Trafford and was a regular starter. However, on August 30, 2024, the club announced his transfer to the Serie A side.

"Scott and Fred were the type of guys you could always rely on. They gave 100% every single day. How you can sell Scott, I just don't know," Solskjaer told the BBC.

Solskjaer also highlighted three United players he believes are worthy of being called leaders in the current squad.

"For me, Maguire has always been a leader and a fighter. I never had any doubts when signing him. As soon as he walked through the door, I knew he would be our captain. There's another captain as well – Bruno Fernandes. Both of them are top-class people. I was so happy for them in the match against Athletic Bilbao. Those two and Victor Lindelöf are probably the only ones I've heard from at the club since I left. I wish them nothing but the best," Solskjaer added.

Recall that Ole Gunnar Solskjær played for Man United from 1996 to 2007 and also served as head coach from 2018 to 2021.