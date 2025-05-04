RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Solskjaer criticizes Man United for selling key midfielder

Solskjaer criticizes Man United for selling key midfielder

Football news Today, 06:32
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Solskjaer criticizes Man United for selling key midfielder Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Former Manchester United striker and head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær has slammed the Red Devils for offloading one of the team's central midfield leaders.

He was referring to Scott McTominay, whom United unexpectedly decided to sell to Napoli last summer for €30 million. The midfielder spent eight seasons with the first team at Old Trafford and was a regular starter. However, on August 30, 2024, the club announced his transfer to the Serie A side.

"Scott and Fred were the type of guys you could always rely on. They gave 100% every single day. How you can sell Scott, I just don't know," Solskjaer told the BBC.

Solskjaer also highlighted three United players he believes are worthy of being called leaders in the current squad.

"For me, Maguire has always been a leader and a fighter. I never had any doubts when signing him. As soon as he walked through the door, I knew he would be our captain.

There's another captain as well – Bruno Fernandes. Both of them are top-class people. I was so happy for them in the match against Athletic Bilbao.

Those two and Victor Lindelöf are probably the only ones I've heard from at the club since I left. I wish them nothing but the best," Solskjaer added.

Recall that Ole Gunnar Solskjær played for Man United from 1996 to 2007 and also served as head coach from 2018 to 2021.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United English Premier League
Popular news
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 16:02 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results and standings
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news Yesterday, 03:44 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final Football news 01 may 2025, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike Football news 30 apr 2025, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business Lifestyle 30 apr 2025, 05:00 Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business
Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas Lifestyle 28 apr 2025, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Real Madrid 1 - 0 Celta Vigo Today, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Real Madrid
1
Celta Vigo
0
38’
Brighton - : - Newcastle Today, 09:00 English Premier League
Brighton
-
Newcastle
-
09:00
Monza - : - Atalanta Today, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Monza
-
Atalanta
-
09:00
Nantes - : - Angers Today, 09:00 Ligue 1 France
Nantes
-
Angers
-
09:00
TS Galaxy - : - Richards Bay Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
TS Galaxy
-
Richards Bay
-
09:00
West Ham - : - Tottenham Today, 09:00 English Premier League
West Ham
-
Tottenham
-
09:00
Brentford - : - Manchester United Today, 09:00 English Premier League
Brentford
-
Manchester United
-
09:00
Augsburg - : - Holstein Kiel Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Augsburg
-
Holstein Kiel
-
09:30
Sevilla - : - Leganes Today, 10:15 LaLiga Spain
Sevilla
-
Leganes
-
10:15
Auxerre - : - Le Havre Today, 11:15 Ligue 1 France
Auxerre
-
Le Havre
-
11:15
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:27 PMGOL posts losses for the third year in a row. How much did they lose this time? Football news Today, 06:55 Inter vs Barcelona: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - May 6, 2025 Football news Today, 06:32 Solskjaer criticizes Man United for selling key midfielder Football news Today, 06:08 Real Madrid plans a squad shake-up. Who could leave the club this summer? Boxing News Today, 05:38 Anthony Joshua needs surgery. Here's when the boxer could return to the ring Football news Today, 05:06 Lewandowski hopes to play against Inter. Decision date revealed Football news Today, 04:07 Kevin De Bruyne reveals whether he will play for Man City at the Club World Cup Football news Today, 03:43 "Decided." Hansi Flick names the goalkeeper set to face Inter and Real Football news Today, 03:17 Mega-fight possible? Anthony Joshua wants to face Fury Football news Today, 02:50 A beautiful story. Messi stopped security for a selfie with a child
Sport Predictions
Football Today Nantes vs Angers: Who will pull further away from the relegation zone? Football Today Brentford vs Manchester United: Will Manchester United break their winless streak in the Premier League? Football Today TS Galaxy vs Richards Bay prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 4, 2025 Football Today Augsburg vs Holstein prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025 Football Today Farko vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025 Football Today Sevilla vs Leganes prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025 Football Today Brest vs Montpellier prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025 Football Today Lyon vs Lens prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025 Football Today Auxerre - Le Havre prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 4, 2025 Football Today Freiburg vs Bayer prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores