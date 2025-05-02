Rangnick criticizes Manchester United again and names the amount the club has spent on transfers since his departure

The predecessor to Ruben Amorim at Manchester United was Austrian Ralf Rangnick, who managed the team in the period between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's dismissal and Erik ten Hag's appointment. In his short stint, Rangnick quickly grasped the situation at Old Trafford and hasn't hesitated to deliver harsh criticism.

Details: Rangnick pointed out that since his departure in the summer of 2022, the club has spent between £700 and £750 million on transfers, yet the team's performance has only deteriorated. With this season lacking a Europa League triumph, it can only be described as a disappointment.