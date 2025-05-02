RU RU ES ES FR FR
Rangnick criticizes Manchester United again and names the amount the club has spent on transfers since his departure

Today, 12:24
Robert Sykes
The predecessor to Ruben Amorim at Manchester United was Austrian Ralf Rangnick, who managed the team in the period between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's dismissal and Erik ten Hag's appointment. In his short stint, Rangnick quickly grasped the situation at Old Trafford and hasn't hesitated to deliver harsh criticism.

Details: Rangnick pointed out that since his departure in the summer of 2022, the club has spent between £700 and £750 million on transfers, yet the team's performance has only deteriorated. With this season lacking a Europa League triumph, it can only be described as a disappointment.

Quote: "In the end, several fundamental things needed changing, and since then, £700 or even £750 million has been spent on new players. And in the league table, they're actually significantly worse than back then. Realistically, if they win the Europa League, they could salvage this season. That would secure them a spot in the Champions League.

Anything else would be a disappointment, and it'll be interesting to see how it unfolds. They appointed a coach mid-season who plays with three or five defenders, while the squad was built around a four-defender system.

This is evident in their play, especially in Premier League matches against opponents Manchester United would normally be expected to beat. Of course, in the Europa League—usually, with a result like the one against Lyon, you're out of the tournament—they turned everything around. And, of course, the stadium had a huge impact," Rangnick said in an interview with Canal + Austria.

