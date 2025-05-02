Genius. Antony could become the winner of two European cups at once

Brazilian winger Antony is excelling for Betis on loan from Manchester United, and by the end of the season he could achieve a truly unique feat.

Details: The fact is, Antony has a chance to become the winner of two European cups in a single season—the Europa Conference League and the Europa League.

In the first half of the season, the Brazilian featured in four Europa League matches for Manchester United, which is enough to earn a winner’s medal if the Red Devils lift the trophy.

For Betis, Antony has already netted 3 goals and provided 2 assists in 7 Conference League appearances.

Yesterday, Manchester United stunned Athletic Bilbao away in the Europa League semi-final with a 3-0 victory, while Betis secured a 2-1 home win over Fiorentina in the Conference League semi-final.

