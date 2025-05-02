RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Genius. Antony could become the winner of two European cups at once

Genius. Antony could become the winner of two European cups at once

Football news Today, 02:07
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Genius. Antony could become the winner of two European cups at once Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Brazilian winger Antony is excelling for Betis on loan from Manchester United, and by the end of the season he could achieve a truly unique feat.

Details: The fact is, Antony has a chance to become the winner of two European cups in a single season—the Europa Conference League and the Europa League.

In the first half of the season, the Brazilian featured in four Europa League matches for Manchester United, which is enough to earn a winner’s medal if the Red Devils lift the trophy.

For Betis, Antony has already netted 3 goals and provided 2 assists in 7 Conference League appearances.

Yesterday, Manchester United stunned Athletic Bilbao away in the Europa League semi-final with a 3-0 victory, while Betis secured a 2-1 home win over Fiorentina in the Conference League semi-final.

Reminder: The match between Athletic Bilbao and Manchester United was memorable for a controversy over a referee’s disputed decision.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Real Betis English Premier League LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final Football news Yesterday, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news 30 apr 2025, 16:02 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike Football news 30 apr 2025, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business Lifestyle 30 apr 2025, 05:00 Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news 29 apr 2025, 05:34 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas Lifestyle 28 apr 2025, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Central Coast Mariners - : - Brisbane Roar FC Today, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Central Coast Mariners
-
Brisbane Roar FC
-
05:35
AmaZulu - : - Polokwane City Today, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
AmaZulu
-
Polokwane City
-
13:30
Banfield - : - Central Cordoba de Santiago Today, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
14:30
FC Heidenheim - : - Bochum Today, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
FC Heidenheim
-
Bochum
-
14:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Defensa y Justicia Today, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Defensa y Justicia
-
14:30
Racing Club - : - Newell's Old Boys Today, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Racing Club
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
14:30
Argentinos Juniors - : - Estudiantes Today, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Argentinos Juniors
-
Estudiantes
-
14:30
Nice - : - Reims Today, 14:45 Ligue 1 France
Nice
-
Reims
-
14:45
Torino - : - Venezia Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Torino
-
Venezia
-
14:45
Rayo Vallecano - : - Getafe Today, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Rayo Vallecano
-
Getafe
-
15:00
Latest News
Lifestyle Today, 03:40 Missed Kevin. A funny moment with Haaland and De Bruyne at Manchester City training Football news Today, 03:21 "And he's a good winger." Amorim jokes about Maguire's position Football news Today, 02:43 Real Madrid wants Xabi Alonso to become head coach in time for the Club World Cup Football news Today, 02:07 Genius. Antony could become the winner of two European cups at once Basketball news Today, 01:37 NBA 2024/25: schedule, results and playoff bracket Hockey news Today, 01:20 Stanley Cup 2025: Schedule, results, and playoff bracket Football news Today, 00:35 Demichelis Responds After Harsh Criticism From River's Former President Football news Yesterday, 23:50 MLS Coaches Under Pressure: Vanney, Deila, and Lesesne in the Spotlight After Slow Starts Football news Yesterday, 23:05 Emelec Pushes for Miller Bolaños' Return, but Guayaquil City Cools Transfer Talks Football news Yesterday, 22:40 Santos Laguna Negotiates Sale of Peruvian Midfielder Pedro Aquino to Corinthians
Sport Predictions
Football Today AmaZulu vs Polokwane City: Who will continue the battle for a top-5 finish? Football Today Ajaccio vs Lorient prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 2, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Melbourne City vs Sydney FC prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Western United vs Auckland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Macarthur vs WS Wanderers prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 3, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 3, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Aston Villa - Fulham prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 3 May 2025 Football 03 may 2025 West Bromwich vs Luton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 3, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 May 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch prediction, H2H, and probable lineups – May 3, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores