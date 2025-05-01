Scandal in Bilbao! Referee awards penalty and sends off player in Athletic vs. Man United clash

Today, Manchester United are on the road facing Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League semi-finals, and a highly controversial moment unfolded in the first half.

Details: In the 35th minute, Athletic defender Dani Vivian pulled Rasmus Højlund's shirt as the striker tried to finish a cross from the right just a few meters from goal.

Norwegian referee Espen Eskås not only awarded a penalty to United but also showed Vivian a straight red card.

The referee's decision to leave Athletic down to ten men sparked huge debate, as there was no obvious sign of violent play from Vivian.

Bruno Fernandes converted the penalty, and the first half ended with the Red Devils leading 3-0.

Reminder: In the match between Tottenham and Bodø/Glimt, the Spurs scored in the first minute of a European match for the first time since 1971.