Manchester United matches Werder Bremen’s unique feat from 16 years ago

Today, Manchester United are playing away against Athletic Bilbao in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals, and during the match the English side reached a remarkable milestone.

Details: In the first half, Man United put three goals past the Basque club. This is only the second time in history such a feat has been achieved.

Previously, only one other team had managed to score three goals at San Mamés in the first half of a European competition match—Werder Bremen did it back in 2009 during the Europa League group stage.

Reminder: The first half of this match was marked by a controversial incident involving a penalty and a straight red card.