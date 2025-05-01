Manchester United matches Werder Bremen’s unique feat from 16 years ago
Football news Today, 16:34Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
x.com/ManUtd
Today, Manchester United are playing away against Athletic Bilbao in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals, and during the match the English side reached a remarkable milestone.
Details: In the first half, Man United put three goals past the Basque club. This is only the second time in history such a feat has been achieved.
Previously, only one other team had managed to score three goals at San Mamés in the first half of a European competition match—Werder Bremen did it back in 2009 during the Europa League group stage.
Reminder: The first half of this match was marked by a controversial incident involving a penalty and a straight red card.
Central Coast Mariners - : - Brisbane Roar FC 02 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men AustraliaCentral Coast MarinersBrisbane Roar FC05:35
-
-
AmaZulu - : - Polokwane City 02 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway PremiershipAmaZuluPolokwane City13:30
-
-
FC Heidenheim - : - Bochum 02 may 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga GermanyFC HeidenheimBochum14:30
-
-
Banfield - : - Central Cordoba de Santiago 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional ArgentinaBanfieldCentral Cordoba de Santiago14:30
-
-
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Defensa y Justicia 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional ArgentinaIndependiente RivadaviaDefensa y Justicia14:30
-
-
Racing Club - : - Newell's Old Boys 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional ArgentinaRacing ClubNewell's Old Boys14:30
-
-
Argentinos Juniors - : - Estudiantes 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional ArgentinaArgentinos JuniorsEstudiantes14:30
-
-
Nice - : - Reims 02 may 2025, 14:45 Ligue 1 FranceNiceReims14:45
-
-
Torino - : - Venezia 02 may 2025, 14:45 Serie A ItalyTorinoVenezia14:45
-
-
Rayo Vallecano - : - Getafe 02 may 2025, 15:00 LaLiga SpainRayo VallecanoGetafe15:00
-
-
