Tens of thousands of fans take to the streets! Incredible atmosphere in Bilbao ahead of Manchester United clash
Football news Today, 14:54Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Today, Manchester United will play away against Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final, and they are set to face an extraordinary level of pressure.
Details: A video capturing the absolutely electrifying atmosphere in Bilbao ahead of the showdown with the Red Devils has gone viral online.
Tens of thousands of fans have literally flooded the city streets, creating a sense that nothing else matters in Bilbao today.
It's worth noting that this year, the UEFA Europa League final will also be held in Bilbao, at the iconic San Mamés stadium.
Reminder: It was announced today that Manchester United's analytics department will be headed by a specialist coming from Formula 1. Read more.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
Football news Yesterday, 16:02 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Football news Yesterday, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
Lifestyle Yesterday, 05:00 Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business
Football news 29 apr 2025, 05:34 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Lifestyle 28 apr 2025, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
Nottingham Forest 0 - 1 Brentford Today, 14:30 English Premier LeagueNottingham ForestBrentford51’
0
1
Djurgaarden 0 - 1 Chelsea Today, 15:00 Europa Conference LeagueDjurgaardenChelsea38’
0
1
Athletic Club 0 - 1 Manchester United Today, 15:00 Europa LeagueAthletic ClubManchester United38’
0
1
Real Betis 1 - 0 Fiorentina Today, 15:00 Europa Conference LeagueReal BetisFiorentina37’
1
0
Tottenham 2 - 0 Bodoe/Glimt Today, 15:00 Europa LeagueTottenhamBodoe/Glimt37’
2
0
Central Coast Mariners - : - Brisbane Roar FC 02 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men AustraliaCentral Coast MarinersBrisbane Roar FC05:35
-
-
AmaZulu - : - Polokwane City 02 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway PremiershipAmaZuluPolokwane City13:30
-
-
FC Heidenheim - : - Bochum 02 may 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga GermanyFC HeidenheimBochum14:30
-
-
Banfield - : - Central Cordoba de Santiago 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional ArgentinaBanfieldCentral Cordoba de Santiago14:30
-
-
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Defensa y Justicia 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional ArgentinaIndependiente RivadaviaDefensa y Justicia14:30
-
-
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:32 Tottenham score in the first minute of a European match for the first time since 1971 Football news Today, 14:54 Football news Today, 13:54 Manchester United analytics department to be headed by Formula 1 specialist Football news Today, 13:26 Galatasaray midfielder Sara attracts interest from Manchester City Football news Today, 12:59 "It's not normal to be like this at 17." Henry in awe of Lamine Yamal Football news Today, 12:23 Barcelona begins preparations to sign Haaland in the summer of 2026 Football news Today, 11:57 Carlo Ancelotti intends to stay at Real Madrid Football news Today, 11:30 Julen Lopetegui officially appointed as Qatar national team head coach Football news Today, 10:46 “More and better.” Barcelona star Raphinha looks ahead to Champions League return leg against Inter Football news Today, 10:43 Wolverhampton find Cunha replacement in Bundesliga underdog
Sport Predictions
Football Today Cruz Azul vs Tigres prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Al-Ittifaq vs Al-Khaleej prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Al-Fayha vs Damac prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 AmaZulu vs Polokwane City: Who will continue the battle for a top-5 finish? Football 02 may 2025 Al-Qadisiyah vs Al-Kholood prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Metz vs Rodez prediction: Will the hosts claim all three points? Football 02 may 2025 Martigues vs Paris prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Clermont vs Annecy prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Heidenheim vs Bochum: Who will retain their Bundesliga status?