Tens of thousands of fans take to the streets! Incredible atmosphere in Bilbao ahead of Manchester United clash

Today, Manchester United will play away against Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final, and they are set to face an extraordinary level of pressure.

Details: A video capturing the absolutely electrifying atmosphere in Bilbao ahead of the showdown with the Red Devils has gone viral online.

Tens of thousands of fans have literally flooded the city streets, creating a sense that nothing else matters in Bilbao today.

The scenes in Bilbao are spectacular 😍 pic.twitter.com/2sOGZS1owM — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 1, 2025

It's worth noting that this year, the UEFA Europa League final will also be held in Bilbao, at the iconic San Mamés stadium.

