Manchester United analytics department to be headed by Formula 1 specialist

INEOS, co-owners of Manchester United, continue to drive a revolution within the club.

Details: According to Laurie Whitwell, this week a Formula 1 expert will take charge of Manchester United’s analytics department.

The man in question is Michael Sansoni, the current head of analytics at Mercedes.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe believes United’s data analytics processes are outdated, and he sees Sansoni as the key figure to bring about transformative change.

Reminder: Yesterday, forward Amad Diallo and centre-back Matthijs de Ligt returned to full training with the Manchester United squad.