Good news ahead of the Europa League. Amad Diallo and Matthijs de Ligt return to full training
Football news Today, 08:47Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
x.com/ManUtd
Before the Europa League semi-final clash against Athletic Bilbao, Manchester United delivered some encouraging updates for their fans.
Details: Today, two key first-team players—Amad Diallo and Matthijs de Ligt—resumed full training with the squad.
Diallo has been sidelined since February 16 due to an ankle injury, while De Ligt missed the entire month of April with a foot problem.
Both players are expected to travel with the squad to Bilbao.
Reminder: Manchester United's central midfielder Christian Eriksen said he doesn't see playing the first leg away as an advantage for the Red Devils.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
Lifestyle Today, 05:00 Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business
Football news Yesterday, 05:34 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Lifestyle 28 apr 2025, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
Football news 27 apr 2025, 16:05 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Football news 26 apr 2025, 16:37 EXCLUSIVE: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer
Stellenbosch - : - Chippa United Today, 13:30 South African Betway PremiershipStellenboschChippa United13:30
-
-
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Richards Bay Today, 13:30 South African Betway PremiershipMamelodi SundownsRichards Bay13:30
-
-
Orlando Pirates - : - Sekhukhune United Today, 13:30 South African Betway PremiershipOrlando PiratesSekhukhune United13:30
-
-
Barcelona - : - Inter Today, 15:00 Champions LeagueBarcelonaInter15:00
-
-
Atletico Tucuman - : - Independiente Today, 20:00 Liga Profesional ArgentinaAtletico TucumanIndependiente20:00
-
-
Nottingham Forest - : - Brentford 01 may 2025, 14:30 English Premier LeagueNottingham ForestBrentford14:30
-
-
Athletic Club - : - Manchester United 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa LeagueAthletic ClubManchester United15:00
-
-
Djurgaarden - : - Chelsea 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference LeagueDjurgaardenChelsea15:00
-
-
Tottenham - : - Bodoe/Glimt 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa LeagueTottenhamBodoe/Glimt15:00
-
-
Real Betis - : - Fiorentina 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference LeagueReal BetisFiorentina15:00
-
-
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:12 Declan Rice comments on defeat to PSG in Champions League semifinal Motorsport News Today, 10:08 Ayrton Senna’s helmet sold at auction for nearly a million dollars Basketball news Today, 09:52 NBA 2024/25: schedule, results and playoff bracket Football news Today, 09:45 Bad news for Tottenham. Son to miss first leg against Bodo/Glimt Hockey news Today, 09:40 Stanley Cup 2025: schedule, results, and playoff bracket Football news Today, 09:37 Work continues. Arturo Vidal showcases training at Colo-Colo base Lifestyle Today, 09:18 Borussia Mönchengladbach to open exhibition in club museum dedicated to legendary Jupp Heynckes Football news Today, 09:15 Nottingham Forest fulfills UEFA requirement for Champions League participation Lifestyle Today, 08:59 Adult film star permanently banned from Nottingham Forest stadium. What happened? Football news Today, 08:47 Good news ahead of the Europa League. Amad Diallo and Matthijs de Ligt return to full training
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al-Nassr vs Kawasaki Frontale prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Football Today Petrojet vs Al Ahly: Can Al Ahly close in on the league leader? Basketball Today Barcelona vs Monaco: Prediction and bet for the match on April 30, 2025 Football Today Stellenbosch vs Chippa United: Can Stellenbosch match the third team in the championship? Basketball Today Anadolu Efes vs Panathinaikos: Prediction and bet for the match on April 30, 2025 Football Today Barcelona vs Inter: Which team can gain the upper hand in the first match? Basketball Today Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips for May 1, 2025 Football Today Atlético Tucumán vs Independiente prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Football Today Inter Miami vs Vancouver prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Basketball Today Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and bet for the match on May 1, 2025