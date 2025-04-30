Good news ahead of the Europa League. Amad Diallo and Matthijs de Ligt return to full training

Before the Europa League semi-final clash against Athletic Bilbao, Manchester United delivered some encouraging updates for their fans.

Details: Today, two key first-team players—Amad Diallo and Matthijs de Ligt—resumed full training with the squad.

Diallo has been sidelined since February 16 due to an ankle injury, while De Ligt missed the entire month of April with a foot problem.

Both players are expected to travel with the squad to Bilbao.

Reminder: Manchester United's central midfielder Christian Eriksen said he doesn't see playing the first leg away as an advantage for the Red Devils.