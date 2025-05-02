RU RU ES ES FR FR
"Do you know the rules?" Fernandes clashes with journalist over Vivian's red card

“Do you know the rules?” Fernandes clashes with journalist over Vivian’s red card

Today, 08:19
Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
“Do you know the rules?” Fernandes clashes with journalist over Vivian’s red card Getty Images

The clash between Athletic Bilbao and Manchester United was marked by a red card for Vivian after a foul on Rasmus Højlund, sparking heated debates. Manchester United’s talisman Bruno Fernandes didn’t stay on the sidelines either.

Details: After the match, the Portuguese midfielder engaged in a lively exchange with a Spanish journalist, accusing him of not knowing the rules and breaking down exactly why Vivian was sent off.

  • Journalist: What do you think about the referee’s decision, and did it hurt Athletic?
  • Bruno: Do you think that wasn’t a penalty?
  • J: I think it could have been a penalty, but no, it wasn’t a red card.
  • B: Why wasn’t it a red card? Do you know the rules?
  • J: Yes, I know the rules.
  • B: If he tries to get the ball with his feet, it’s a yellow card. If he pushes him or uses his hands, that’s a red card.
  • J: There was also a foul in midfield and Garnacho’s handball. What’s your take?
  • B: I didn’t see that, but I also think there was a penalty on Garnacho. Talking about referees... I think it’s a common thing in Spain and Portugal, but I’m in England now and my mentality changed a long time ago—I’m not going to do it. Referees, like us, make mistakes, but I don’t think he made one today.

Reminder: After the match, Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim made a joke about Harry Maguire’s position, as Maguire found himself as a right winger for the first goal and delivered the pre-assist.

