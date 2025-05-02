“Do you know the rules?” Fernandes clashes with journalist over Vivian’s red card

The clash between Athletic Bilbao and Manchester United was marked by a red card for Vivian after a foul on Rasmus Højlund, sparking heated debates. Manchester United’s talisman Bruno Fernandes didn’t stay on the sidelines either.

Details: After the match, the Portuguese midfielder engaged in a lively exchange with a Spanish journalist, accusing him of not knowing the rules and breaking down exactly why Vivian was sent off.

Journalist: What do you think about the referee’s decision, and did it hurt Athletic?

Bruno: Do you think that wasn’t a penalty?

J: I think it could have been a penalty, but no, it wasn’t a red card.

B: Why wasn’t it a red card? Do you know the rules?

J: Yes, I know the rules.

B: If he tries to get the ball with his feet, it’s a yellow card. If he pushes him or uses his hands, that’s a red card.

J: There was also a foul in midfield and Garnacho’s handball. What’s your take?

B: I didn’t see that, but I also think there was a penalty on Garnacho. Talking about referees... I think it’s a common thing in Spain and Portugal, but I’m in England now and my mentality changed a long time ago—I’m not going to do it. Referees, like us, make mistakes, but I don’t think he made one today.

Reminder: After the match, Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim made a joke about Harry Maguire’s position, as Maguire found himself as a right winger for the first goal and delivered the pre-assist.