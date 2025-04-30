Eriksen does not consider the first away match against Athletic an advantage

Crisis-hit Manchester United are clinging to the Europa League, as this is the only route for Ruben Amorim's side to secure a spot in next season's Champions League. The Red Devils are on the verge of a crucial semi-final clash against Athletic Bilbao, and Christian Eriksen is determined and focused.

Details: The Danish midfielder responded to Paul Scholes' claim that having the second leg at Old Trafford would give Manchester United an edge, stressing that a good result in the first match—regardless of where it's played—will help in the return leg, since the away goals rule no longer applies.