Eriksen does not consider the first away match against Athletic an advantage
Crisis-hit Manchester United are clinging to the Europa League, as this is the only route for Ruben Amorim's side to secure a spot in next season's Champions League. The Red Devils are on the verge of a crucial semi-final clash against Athletic Bilbao, and Christian Eriksen is determined and focused.
Details: The Danish midfielder responded to Paul Scholes' claim that having the second leg at Old Trafford would give Manchester United an edge, stressing that a good result in the first match—regardless of where it's played—will help in the return leg, since the away goals rule no longer applies.
Quote: "It all depends on how the first game goes," he explained. "It's played over two legs, so whatever happens in the first match will be decided in the second, and there are no away goals anymore.
A good result in the first match will make the second leg easier, but I definitely know the second game will be tough. If you score a goal, it's still more or less the same, you don't get an extra goal counted, so taking away that rule makes the game more competitive," Eriksen stated.