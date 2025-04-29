RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United: Kick-off time, How to Watch, Live stream - May 1, 2025

Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United: Kick-off time, How to Watch, Live stream - May 1, 2025

Football news Today, 14:45
In addition to the Champions League, the UEFA Europa League semi-finals will also take place this week. One of the matches will see Athletic Bilbao face Manchester United. Our editorial team has prepared information on where and when to watch this encounter.

Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United: what you need to know about the match

The 2025 Europa League final will take place at Athletic's stadium in Bilbao, so the Basque team will do everything possible to play in the decisive match. They finished second in the group stage and started the playoffs from the Round of 16. Athletic's first opponent was Roma, whom they defeated with an aggregate score of 4-3, and in the quarter-finals, they faced a tough challenge but managed to overcome Rangers 2-0.

Manchester United is having an extremely disappointing season in the English Premier League, but the situation is noticeably better in the Europa League. The Red Devils finished third in the group stage, trailing Athletic Bilbao by just one point. In the Round of 16, Manchester defeated Real Sociedad with an aggregate score of 5-2. In the quarter-finals, United pulled off an incredible comeback against Lyon, scoring three goals in seven minutes. With an aggregate score of 7-6, they advanced to the semi-finals.

Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United: when and where will the match take place?

The first leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-final between Athletic Bilbao and Manchester United will take place on Thursday, May 1, at San Mamés. The match will kick off at 21:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 12:00

  • New York 15:00

  • Panama 15:00

  • Toronto 15:00

  • Port of Spain 16:00

  • London 20:00

  • Yaoundé 21:00

  • Abuja 21:00

  • Cape Town 22:00

  • New Delhi 00:30

  • Sydney 05:00

  • Kiribati 07:00

Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United: where to watch the match online

Broadcasting channels may vary in different countries. We have compiled a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • Australia - Stan Sport

  • Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, New World

  • Canada - DAZN Canada

  • Kenya - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • New Zealand - DAZN New Zealand

  • Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now, New World

  • United Kingdom - TNT Sports, discovery+

  • United States - Paramount+, ViX, TUDN, fuboTV

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN

  • Angola - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Anguilla - Rush Sports 2

  • Antigua and Barbuda - Flow Sports

  • Bahamas - Rush Sports 2

  • Barbados - Rush Sports 2

  • Belize - ESPN Norte

  • Botswana - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • British Virgin Islands - Flow Sports

  • Cayman Islands - Flow Sports

  • China - QQ Sports

  • Dominica - Rush Sports 2

  • Gambia - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Ghana - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Grenada - Rush Sports 2

  • Hong Kong - beIN

  • India - Sony

  • Ireland - Premier Sports ROI 1, discovery +, TNT

  • Jamaica - Rush Sports 2

  • Japan - WOWOW

  • Lesotho - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Liberia - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Madagascar - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Malawi - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Mauritius - SuperSport, DStv Now, New World

  • Namibia - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Palestine - beIN

  • Panama - Disney+ Norte

  • Rwanda - SuperSport, New World

  • Saint Lucia - Rush Sports 2

  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Singapore - beIN

  • South Sudan - beIN

  • Sudan - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Tanzania - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Trinidad and Tobago - Rush Sports 2

  • Zambia - SuperSport, New World, DStv

  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport, New World, DStv

