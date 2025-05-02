"And he's a good winger." Amorim jokes about Maguire's position

Yesterday, Manchester United stunned Athletic Bilbao with a resounding 3-0 away victory in the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals, with center-back Harry Maguire emerging as one of the heroes of the night.

Details: The crowd was particularly dazzled by United's opening goal. The English centre-back found himself in the right winger's position, expertly danced past the defenders, and delivered a pinpoint cross straight onto the head of Manuel Ugarte. The ball then ricocheted off the Uruguayan to Casemiro, who slotted home the opener.

Harry Maguire, I am stood up applauding. pic.twitter.com/W18RSJRwuN — han (@unitedhan) May 1, 2025

After the match, United’s head coach Rúben Amorim cracked a joke about Maguire’s skill set.

Quote:

"And Maguire is a good winger. Life brings different moments, and Harry has had his share of difficulties, but everything he’s doing now is benefitting the team. He just needs to enjoy it."

It was Maguire’s last-gasp goal in the previous round against Lyon that propelled the Red Devils into the semi-finals.

Reminder: The match between Athletic Bilbao and Manchester United was also memorable for a controversial refereeing decision that sparked scandal.