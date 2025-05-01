Tottenham score in the first minute of a European match for the first time since 1971

Today, Tottenham face Bodo/Glimt in the semi-finals of the 2024/25 Europa League, and the match got off to a historic start.

Details: Just 38 seconds into the game, Tottenham striker Brennan Johnson found the back of the net to open the scoring.

This marks the first time in a very long period that Spurs have scored in the first minute of a European competition match. The last such occasion dates back to 1971, when Tottenham netted in the opening minute of a UEFA Cup clash against Rapid Bucharest.

This goal is also the fastest scored in the current Europa League campaign.

In total, the Welsh forward has netted 17 goals in 47 appearances this season.

Reminder: Before the match against Tottenham, Bodo/Glimt were left without two of their key players due to an unfortunate mistake.