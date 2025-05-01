RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Tottenham score in the first minute of a European match for the first time since 1971

Tottenham score in the first minute of a European match for the first time since 1971

Football news Today, 15:32
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Tottenham score in the first minute of a European match for the first time since 1971 Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Today, Tottenham face Bodo/Glimt in the semi-finals of the 2024/25 Europa League, and the match got off to a historic start.

Details: Just 38 seconds into the game, Tottenham striker Brennan Johnson found the back of the net to open the scoring.

This marks the first time in a very long period that Spurs have scored in the first minute of a European competition match. The last such occasion dates back to 1971, when Tottenham netted in the opening minute of a UEFA Cup clash against Rapid Bucharest.

This goal is also the fastest scored in the current Europa League campaign.

In total, the Welsh forward has netted 17 goals in 47 appearances this season.

Reminder: Before the match against Tottenham, Bodo/Glimt were left without two of their key players due to an unfortunate mistake.

Related teams and leagues
Tottenham Bodoe/Glimt Europa League
Popular news
Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final Football news Today, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 16:02 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike Football news Yesterday, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business Lifestyle Yesterday, 05:00 Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news 29 apr 2025, 05:34 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas Lifestyle 28 apr 2025, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Central Coast Mariners - : - Brisbane Roar FC 02 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Central Coast Mariners
-
Brisbane Roar FC
-
05:35
AmaZulu - : - Polokwane City 02 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
AmaZulu
-
Polokwane City
-
13:30
FC Heidenheim - : - Bochum 02 may 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
FC Heidenheim
-
Bochum
-
14:30
Banfield - : - Central Cordoba de Santiago 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
14:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Defensa y Justicia 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Defensa y Justicia
-
14:30
Racing Club - : - Newell's Old Boys 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Racing Club
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
14:30
Argentinos Juniors - : - Estudiantes 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Argentinos Juniors
-
Estudiantes
-
14:30
Nice - : - Reims 02 may 2025, 14:45 Ligue 1 France
Nice
-
Reims
-
14:45
Torino - : - Venezia 02 may 2025, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Torino
-
Venezia
-
14:45
Rayo Vallecano - : - Getafe 02 may 2025, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Rayo Vallecano
-
Getafe
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:50 Eight Teams, Two Spots: Apertura Playoff Race Set for Thrilling Finale Football news Today, 16:35 Argentina Set to Face Chile and Colombia in June Qualifiers, Angola Friendly on the Table Football news Today, 16:34 Manchester United matches Werder Bremen’s unique feat from 16 years ago Football news Today, 16:10 Conmebol Targets Seven Argentine Clubs Over Copa Regulations Breach Football news Today, 15:59 Scandal in Bilbao! Referee awards penalty and sends off player in Athletic vs. Man United clash Football news Today, 15:32 Tottenham score in the first minute of a European match for the first time since 1971 Football news Today, 14:54 Tens of thousands of fans take to the streets! Incredible atmosphere in Bilbao ahead of Manchester United clash Football news Today, 13:54 Manchester United analytics department to be headed by Formula 1 specialist Football news Today, 13:26 Galatasaray midfielder Sara attracts interest from Manchester City Football news Today, 12:59 "It's not normal to be like this at 17." Henry in awe of Lamine Yamal
Sport Predictions
Football Today Cruz Azul vs Tigres prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Al-Ittifaq vs Al-Khaleej prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Al-Fayha vs Damac prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 AmaZulu vs Polokwane City: Who will continue the battle for a top-5 finish? Football 02 may 2025 Al-Qadisiyah vs Al-Kholood prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Metz vs Rodez prediction: Will the hosts claim all three points? Football 02 may 2025 Martigues vs Paris prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Clermont vs Annecy prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Heidenheim vs Bochum: Who will retain their Bundesliga status?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores