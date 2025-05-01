Bodø/Glimt left without two key players for Tottenham clash due to a costly mistake

Bodø/Glimt are gearing up to pull off a sensational upset and stun Tottenham on their own turf. However, due to an unfortunate turn of events, the Norwegian side will be without two of their leaders in London.

Details: The issue stems from the match against Lazio, where team captain Patrick Berg and midfielder Håkon Evjen each picked up yellow cards. These were their third bookings of the season, but Bodø/Glimt’s coaching staff had hoped the cautions would be wiped out.

Unfortunately for them, the rule does not apply to a third or any odd-numbered booking, meaning both players are suspended and will miss the Tottenham game. UEFA’s website had even warned before the Lazio match that Evjen, Berg, and two other Bodø/Glimt players were at risk of suspension if they received another yellow card.

Reminder: Tottenham themselves will also be weakened for the clash with the Norwegian side, as captain Son Heung-min will miss the match due to injury.