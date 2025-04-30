Bad news for Tottenham. Son to miss first leg against Bodo/Glimt
Tottenham will play the first leg of their Europa League semifinal against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt tomorrow, but the Spurs will take on their opponents with a significant setback.
Details: North London will be without Son Heung-min, as announced by head coach Ange Postecoglou at the pre-match press conference. The South Korean star is still battling an injury and has missed the last three matches due to foot inflammation.
At the same time, Postecoglou did not specify a timeline for Son’s return, expressing hope that he will be back on the pitch as soon as possible.
Quote: “He won’t be playing tomorrow night. He’s training, but still separately from the group. He’s making progress, and we’re hoping to have him back in the squad sooner rather than later,” Postecoglou said.