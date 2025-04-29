Tottenham sets price for Porro amid Manchester City interest

In the summer transfer window, Tottenham is ready to consider selling their right-back Pedro Porro, and it is now known how much the "Spurs" are willing to receive for their player.

Details: According to FourFourTwo, the North London club has set the price for the flank defender at 50 million pounds. This is because Tottenham is not particularly eager to sell Porro, but if someone makes an offer for the Spaniard, they might consider it.

Although there is no fierce interest in the defender, Manchester City, one of Porro's previous clubs, will be looking for a right-back as Kyle Walker is almost certainly leaving this summer, and the "Citizens" might turn to his services.

