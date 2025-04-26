RU RU ES ES FR FR
Tottenham are considering bringing back José Mourinho

Tottenham are considering bringing back José Mourinho

Football news Today, 08:12
Luis Torres Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Tottenham considers bringing back Champions League-winning coach Photo: https://x.com/nicesosyal/Author unknownn

Tottenham Hotspur is reportedly considering the sensational move of bringing back José Mourinho as head coach, according to Fichajes.

After a season of unconvincing results under Ange Postecoglou, the club is seeking a more experienced and proven manager. In modern football, few specialists boast a more impressive track record than Mourinho.

The Tottenham management views this step as a way to restore the club's former standards and enhance its competitiveness.

Postecoglou's tenure at Tottenham has been overshadowed by inconsistent results and a lack of progress in domestic competitions. Despite initial optimism, the team's current standings in the Premier League and early exits from cup competitions have raised concerns among the management.

While the club continues its Europa League campaign and maintains a chance for a trophy, the overall dynamics and level of play have been disappointing.

The position of Tottenham's coach is under serious threat. The board of directors is actively evaluating possible replacements to rejuvenate the team's performance.

José Mourinho previously managed Tottenham from 2019 to 2021 and is currently the head coach of Turkish side Fenerbahce.

His first tenure at the club ended unexpectedly just days before the Carabao Cup final, a move that remains controversial among fans.

Despite his premature departure, Mourinho's wealth of experience and achievements make him a leading contender for the position.

Tottenham is also considering other candidates. The shortlist includes Thomas Frank from Brentford, Marco Silva from Fulham, and Andoni Iraola from Bournemouth.

