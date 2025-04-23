Romero ready to join Atletico. Only club terms need to be agreed

Atletico Madrid is considering strengthening its defense line and has already identified the player it wants to acquire.

Details: The Mattress Makers have set their sights on Tottenham defender Romero. According to insider Nicolo Schira, the player himself has already expressed his readiness to move to Atletico. The club is offering him a contract until 2030, but now everything depends on negotiations between the clubs.

Earlier, it was reported that besides Romero, Valencia defender Christian Mosquera is also on Atletico's shortlist.

Several defenders from the Madrid club may leave the team this summer: the contracts of Cesar Azpilicueta, Axel Witsel, and Reinildo expire in June, and Clement Lenglet will return to Barcelona after his loan ends.

Reminder: Griezmann is surprised by reports of a contract extension with Atletico. The information about a two-year extension with an option for another season is false.