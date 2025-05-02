RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Brentford vs Manchester United: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - May 4, 2025

Brentford vs Manchester United: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - May 4, 2025

Football news Today, 15:50
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Brentford vs Manchester United: when and where to watch the Premier League matchday 35 clash online Getty Images

In the 35th round of the English Premier League, Brentford will face off against Manchester United. The Dailysports team has prepared all the key information on where and when to catch this exciting encounter.

Brentford vs Manchester United: what you need to know about the match

Brentford sit mid-table with 49 points after 34 rounds. The Bees are currently in 11th place, trailing seventh by eight points with four games left in the season, so their hopes for European football are still alive. The team has shown strong form, going unbeaten in their last four matches. In their most recent outing, Brentford confidently defeated Nottingham 2-0.

Manchester United, meanwhile, thrashed Athletic Bilbao 3-0 away in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League semi-final earlier this week. However, their Premier League campaign has been far less impressive. The Red Devils are down in 14th with 39 points from 34 matches, ten points behind Brentford, and their chances of securing European football through the league are virtually gone.

Brentford vs Manchester United: when and where is the match

The Premier League matchday 35 clash between Brentford and Manchester United will take place on Sunday, May 4, at Brentford Community Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 05:00

  • New York 08:00

  • Panama 08:00

  • Toronto 08:00

  • Port of Spain 09:00

  • London 14:00

  • Yaoundé 18:00

  • Abuja 18:00

  • Cape Town 16:00

  • New Delhi 18:30

  • Sydney 23:00

  • Kiribati 01:00

Brentford vs Manchester United: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • Australia - Optus Sport

  • Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+

  • Canada - fuboTV Canada

  • Kenya - SuperSport, Sporty, DStv Now

  • Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • United Kingdom - TNT

  • United States - fuboTV, NBC Sports, Telemundo Deportes, Fubo, Universo

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports, TOD

  • Angola - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Anguilla - Csport.tv

  • Antigua and Barbuda - Csport.tv

  • Barbados - Csport.tv

  • Belize - Paramount+

  • Botswana - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • British Virgin Islands - Csport.tv

  • Cayman Islands - Csport.tv

  • China - iQiyi, Migu, QQ Sports Live

  • Dominica - Csport.tv

  • Fiji - Sky Sport, Premier League TV

  • Gambia - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Ghana - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Grenada - Csport.tv

  • Hong Kong - Now Player

  • India - Hotstar VIP, JioTV

  • Ireland - Premier Sports, BBC Radio, Premier Player

  • Jamaica - Csport.tv

  • Kiribati - Sky Sport

  • Lesotho - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Liberia - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Madagascar - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Malawi - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Marshall Islands - Sky Sport

  • Mauritius - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Namibia - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Nauru - Sky Sport

  • Palau - Sky Sport

  • Palestine - beIN SPORTS, TOD

  • Panama - Paramount +, Csport.tv

  • Rwanda - SuperSport, Canal +

  • Saint Lucia - Csport.tv

  • Samoa - Sky Sport

  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport, Canal +, DStv Now

  • Singapore - Star Hub

  • Solomon Islands - Sky Sport

  • South Sudan - beIN Sports, DStv Now

  • Sudan - beIN Sports, TOD, SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Tanzania - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Tonga - Sky Sport

  • Trinidad and Tobago - Csport.tv

  • Tuvalu - Sky Sport

  • Zambia - SuperSport

  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport, DStv Now

Related teams and leagues
Brentford Manchester United English Premier League
Popular news
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 15:58 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final Football news Yesterday, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike Football news 30 apr 2025, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business Lifestyle 30 apr 2025, 05:00 Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news 29 apr 2025, 05:34 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas Lifestyle 28 apr 2025, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Union 0 - 1 Belgrano Today, 17:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Union
0
Belgrano
1
29’
Melbourne City FC - : - Sydney FC 03 may 2025, 03:00 A-League Men Australia
Melbourne City FC
-
Sydney FC
-
03:00
Western United FC - : - Auckland FC 03 may 2025, 04:00 A-League Men Australia
Western United FC
-
Auckland FC
-
04:00
Macarthur FC - : - Western Sydney Wanderers FC 03 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Macarthur FC
-
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
05:35
Aston Villa - : - Fulham 03 may 2025, 07:30 English Premier League
Aston Villa
-
Fulham
-
07:30
Deportivo Alaves - : - Atletico Madrid 03 may 2025, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Deportivo Alaves
-
Atletico Madrid
-
08:00
Parma Calcio 1913 - : - Como 03 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Parma Calcio 1913
-
Como
-
09:00
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Stellenbosch 03 may 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Stellenbosch
-
09:00
Cagliari - : - Udinese 03 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Cagliari
-
Udinese
-
09:00
Kaizer Chiefs - : - Orlando Pirates 03 may 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs
-
Orlando Pirates
-
09:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:25 Tissera Returns to Huracán’s Squad After Month in Jail Football news Today, 17:00 FIFA Sanctions Independiente After Aucas Files Claim Over Quiñónez Transfer Football news Today, 16:44 Lewandowski could play against Inter in the UEFA Champions League Football news Today, 16:35 Cavani Still Out Injured, Boca Hopes for His Return in Potential Quarterfinals Football news Today, 16:23 For the first time since 1979, Ligue 1 will feature a Paris derby Football news Today, 16:19 New Arsenal sporting director pushes for Gyökeres transfer Football news Today, 16:19 River Face Crucial 12-Day Stretch That Could Define Their Season Football news Today, 15:58 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings Football news Today, 15:50 Brentford vs Manchester United: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - May 4, 2025 Football news Today, 15:27 Instead of Lunin. Real Madrid have found another goalkeeper who has already played for the team
Sport Predictions
Football 03 may 2025 Melbourne City vs Sydney FC prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Western United vs Auckland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Macarthur vs WS Wanderers prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 3, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Burnley vs Millwall: Can Millwall secure a Championship play-off spot? Football 03 may 2025 Bristol City – Preston: Can Bristol stay among the top five? Football 03 may 2025 Alaves vs Atletico Madrid: can Alaves pull away from the relegation zone? Football 03 may 2025 Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen: Can Werder secure a European spot? Football 03 may 2025 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Hoffenheim: Can Gladbach close in on European qualification? Football 03 may 2025 St. Pauli vs Stuttgart prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 3, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 ENPPI vs El-Gouna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores