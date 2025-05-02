Brentford vs Manchester United: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - May 4, 2025

In the 35th round of the English Premier League, Brentford will face off against Manchester United. The Dailysports team has prepared all the key information on where and when to catch this exciting encounter.

Brentford vs Manchester United: what you need to know about the match

Brentford sit mid-table with 49 points after 34 rounds. The Bees are currently in 11th place, trailing seventh by eight points with four games left in the season, so their hopes for European football are still alive. The team has shown strong form, going unbeaten in their last four matches. In their most recent outing, Brentford confidently defeated Nottingham 2-0.

Manchester United, meanwhile, thrashed Athletic Bilbao 3-0 away in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League semi-final earlier this week. However, their Premier League campaign has been far less impressive. The Red Devils are down in 14th with 39 points from 34 matches, ten points behind Brentford, and their chances of securing European football through the league are virtually gone.

Brentford vs Manchester United: when and where is the match

The Premier League matchday 35 clash between Brentford and Manchester United will take place on Sunday, May 4, at Brentford Community Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 05:00

New York 08:00

Panama 08:00

Toronto 08:00

Port of Spain 09:00

London 14:00

Yaoundé 18:00

Abuja 18:00

Cape Town 16:00

New Delhi 18:30

Sydney 23:00

Kiribati 01:00

Brentford vs Manchester United: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+

Canada - fuboTV Canada

Kenya - SuperSport, Sporty, DStv Now

Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now

South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now

Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now

United Kingdom - TNT

United States - fuboTV, NBC Sports, Telemundo Deportes, Fubo, Universo

Other countries: