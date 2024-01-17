The Senegalese national team's defender has left the team during the AFCON due to a family tragedy

Senegal's national team defender Cheikhou Kouyaté has left the Teranga Lions' camp during the Africa Cup of Nations due to the death of his father.

The family tragedy occurred on Tuesday, January 16. It is currently unknown whether the vice-captain of the Teranga Lions will return for the team's next match.

The Senegal Football Federation has expressed deep condolences to the player and his family.

“The president of the Senegalese Football Federation Mr Augustin Senghor, the members of the executive committee, the coach of the national football team Mr Aliou Cisse, the players of the national football team and the football family have the regret and deep pain to inform you of the death of Mr Bangiougou Kouyate, father of Cheikhou Kouyate, member of the Senegal national team”.

“In this painful circumstance, the Senegalese Football Federation presents its most saddened condolences to Cheikhou Kouyate who was also authorized to leave the national team gathering today, to go to the funeral in Dakar.” their statement read.

Senegal began the Africa Cup of Nations with a resounding victory over Gambia (3:0). On January 19, the Teranga Lions will face Cameroon.