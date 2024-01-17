RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news The Senegalese national team's defender has left the team during the AFCON due to a family tragedy

The Senegalese national team's defender has left the team during the AFCON due to a family tragedy

Football news Today, 10:27
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
The Senegalese national team's defender has left the team during the AFCON due to a family tragedy The Senegalese national team's defender has left the team during the AFCON due to a family tragedy

Senegal's national team defender Cheikhou Kouyaté has left the Teranga Lions' camp during the Africa Cup of Nations due to the death of his father.

The family tragedy occurred on Tuesday, January 16. It is currently unknown whether the vice-captain of the Teranga Lions will return for the team's next match.

The Senegal Football Federation has expressed deep condolences to the player and his family.

“The president of the Senegalese Football Federation Mr Augustin Senghor, the members of the executive committee, the coach of the national football team Mr Aliou Cisse, the players of the national football team and the football family have the regret and deep pain to inform you of the death of Mr Bangiougou Kouyate, father of Cheikhou Kouyate, member of the Senegal national team”.

“In this painful circumstance, the Senegalese Football Federation presents its most saddened condolences to Cheikhou Kouyate who was also authorized to leave the national team gathering today, to go to the funeral in Dakar.” their statement read.

Senegal began the Africa Cup of Nations with a resounding victory over Gambia (3:0). On January 19, the Teranga Lions will face Cameroon.

Related teams and leagues
Senegal Africa Cup of Nations
Popular news
Everton and Norwich emerged victorious over their opponents in the replay of the FA Cup Football news Today, 17:32 Everton and Norwich emerged victorious over their opponents in the replay of the FA Cup
Girona easily advanced in the Copa del Rey, defeating Rayo without any complications Football news Today, 17:25 Girona easily advanced in the Copa del Rey, defeating Rayo without any complications
Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 17:06 Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey
Chaos at the AFCON match. Zambia scores against DR Congo from 30 meters. PHOTO Football news Today, 16:19 Chaos at the AFCON match. Zambia scores against DR Congo from 30 meters. PHOTO
Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 14:42 Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel
Asian Cup. Qatar narrowly beat Tajikistan to secure a place in the play-offs Football news Today, 11:39 Asian Cup. Qatar narrowly beat Tajikistan to secure a place in the play-offs
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:32 Everton and Norwich emerged victorious over their opponents in the replay of the FA Cup Football news Today, 17:25 Girona easily advanced in the Copa del Rey, defeating Rayo without any complications Football news Today, 17:06 Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 17:06 EPL club needs Kimmich; Barcelona is in negotiations with Michel. Top transfer news for January 17 Football news Today, 17:01 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:57 AFCON. DR Congo and Zambia failed to determine the stronger side Basketball news Today, 16:51 The assistant of Golden State’s coach, Dejan Milojević, has passed away Football news Today, 16:19 Chaos at the AFCON match. Zambia scores against DR Congo from 30 meters. PHOTO Football news Today, 15:57 Several AS Roma players found themselves embroiled in a conflict with Mourinho Football news Today, 15:33 Brentford has officially announced the loan signing of a defender from Tottenham
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Tomova prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Tennis Today Varvara Gracheva vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Basketball 18 jan 2024 Illawarra Hawks v Cairns Taipans prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Brisbane Roar v Macarthur prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Basketball 18 jan 2024 Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Ivory Coast vs Nigeria prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 by Oliver White Basketball 18 jan 2024 Virtus Bologna vs ASVEL prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Unionistas vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Famalicão vs Braga prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Napoli vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on 18/01/2024