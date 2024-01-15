Senegal trounced Gambia in the opening round of the African Cup of Nations

The reigning champion of the African Cup of Nations, the Senegal national team, contested the first-round match against Gambia.

In the fourth minute, Papé Gueye opened the scoring, putting Senegal ahead. They continued to dominate possession until halftime, but failed to score in the first half. However, in injury time, Senegal received another boost as Gambia's midfielder Ebu Adams received a red card, leaving his team with a numerical disadvantage.

In the 52nd minute, Senegal doubled their lead in the match. Lamine Camara, assisted by Ismaïla Sarr, scored a goal. In the closing minutes, Camara secured a brace, extending the lead to a decisive 3-0.

Senegal commences the tournament with a convincing 3-0 victory. Their next match is scheduled for Friday, January 19, against Cameroon.

African Cup of Nations. First Round

Senegal - Gambia - 3:0

Goals: 1:0 - 4 Gueye, 2:0 - 52 Camara, 3:0 - 86 Camara