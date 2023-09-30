The Barcelona winger is unlikely to feature against Real Madrid

If Rafinha's diagnosis is confirmed, Barcelona may lose their winger for a month, causing him to miss Champions League and La Liga matches, including the "El Clásico" on October 28th. The Brazilian may have suffered a thigh muscle tear.

The player sustained the injury in yesterday's match against Sevilla after taking a shot on goal and was substituted in the 37th minute of the encounter. It's worth noting that Barcelona won that match 1-0, thanks to an own goal by Sergio Ramos in the 76th minute.

In the coming month, the "Blaugranas" will face games against Granada, Athletic Bilbao, and Real Madrid in La Liga, as well as matches against Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

Rafinha transferred to Barcelona last season from Leeds for €58 million. In his first season in Spain, the Brazilian featured in 36 matches for the team, scoring seven goals and providing as many assists. In the current season, the Barcelona winger has already scored two goals and registered one assist in six matches.

It is worth recalling that it was announced yesterday that Barcelona might cease to exist.