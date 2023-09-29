Barcelona may cease to exist

On September 28, Barcelona were formally charged with bribery in a case involving the former vice-president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation's technical committee of referees, José Negreira.

According to The Telegraph, developments could have serious consequences for the Catalan club.

There is an option that could entail the complete disappearance of Barcelona from the football map of the world.

"If found guilty, those responsible could face prison sentences ranging from three to six years. In turn, Barcelona could lose their status as a professional football club, which would likely lead to the financial collapse of a club that has been in existence for 124 years." year," the article says.

Earlier, the media wrote that the Catalan club has still not received official notifications about the start of a judicial investigation.

It is for this reason that the Catalans will not yet make public statements on this matter.