HIGHLIGHTS. Ramos' own goal. Barcelona narrowly beat Sevilla to take the lead in La Liga

HIGHLIGHTS. Ramos' own goal. Barcelona narrowly beat Sevilla to take the lead in La Liga

Football news Today, 16:59
Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine Ramos' own goal following Yamal's pass. Barcelona narrowly beat Sevilla to take the lead in La Liga

On September 29th, a match from the 8th round of La Liga took place between Barcelona and Sevilla. The game concluded with a scoreline of 1-0 in favor of the blue and garnet team.

The sole goal in this encounter was an own goal. In the 76th minute, the experienced Spanish defender Sergio Ramos, who is a living legend at Real Madrid, inadvertently directed the ball into Sevilla's net, marking it as an own goal.

Interestingly, Ramos struck his own team's net following a deflection from the promising 16-year-old Spaniard, Lamin Yamal.

Currently, Barcelona occupies the top position in the La Liga table with 20 points after 8 rounds. Their nearest pursuers, Girona and Real Madrid, who will face each other in the 8th round on September 30th, have 19 and 18 points respectively.

La Liga. September 29. 8th Round

Barcelona - Sevilla - 1:0

Goal: Sergio Ramos, 76 (own goal)

