The 2018 world champion passed a positive doping test

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for doping, Italian media report. We are talking about testosterone, says gazzetta.it.

Tested positive for a banned substance during the anti-doping test after the match against Udinese. Interestingly, in that game the French footballer did not take the field, but spent the entire game on the bench.

The midfielder has three days to respond to the charges. It will also soon be necessary to conduct a counter-analysis that will confirm the presence of testosterone in the body or its absence.

The harshest punishment that the 2018 world champion can suffer as part of the French national team is disqualification for 4 years. However, in Italy there was already a precedent when the court acquitted a player who passed a positive doping test. In 2022, the metabolite clostebol was found in the body of an defender from Atalanta, Jose Luis Palomino. But he was later acquitted by the National Anti-Doping Tribunal.

Paul Pogba returned to Juventus in the summer of 2022. During this time, he played only 12 matches for Juve. The rest of the time he was treated for injuries.