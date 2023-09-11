RU RU NG NG
Main News The 2018 world champion passed a positive doping test

The 2018 world champion passed a positive doping test

Football news Today, 13:17
The 2018 world champion passed a positive doping test Photo: twitter.com/IFTVofficial / Author unknown

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for doping, Italian media report. We are talking about testosterone, says gazzetta.it.

Tested positive for a banned substance during the anti-doping test after the match against Udinese. Interestingly, in that game the French footballer did not take the field, but spent the entire game on the bench.

The midfielder has three days to respond to the charges. It will also soon be necessary to conduct a counter-analysis that will confirm the presence of testosterone in the body or its absence.

The harshest punishment that the 2018 world champion can suffer as part of the French national team is disqualification for 4 years. However, in Italy there was already a precedent when the court acquitted a player who passed a positive doping test. In 2022, the metabolite clostebol was found in the body of an defender from Atalanta, Jose Luis Palomino. But he was later acquitted by the National Anti-Doping Tribunal.

Paul Pogba returned to Juventus in the summer of 2022. During this time, he played only 12 matches for Juve. The rest of the time he was treated for injuries.

Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Juventus France Serie A Italy
Popular news
The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer Football news Yesterday, 04:25 The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news 08 sep 2023, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina Football news 08 sep 2023, 05:00 It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina
Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known Football news 08 sep 2023, 03:03 Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known
Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation Football news 07 sep 2023, 07:00 Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation
Arsenal pull away to win against Manchester United in the dying minutes Football news 03 sep 2023, 13:34 Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:08 Gattuso is close to taking charge of the Ligue 1 club Football news Today, 14:34 UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying: fixtures and results all games Football news Today, 14:19 Croatia beat Armenia away Football news Today, 13:17 The 2018 world champion passed a positive doping test Football news Today, 12:30 Ronaldo returned to Al-Nasr early Football news Today, 11:46 Jurgen Klopp will probably refuse to work in the German national team Football news Today, 10:47 PSG wants to bring their former goalkeeper back to the club Football news Today, 09:52 Liverpool and Manchester City are competing for the West Ham defender Football news Today, 09:09 Club of League 1 dismissed the manager Football news Today, 08:20 Nagelsmann is the main favorite for the post of manager of the German national team
Sport Predictions
Football 12 sep 2023 Forecast for the match Malta - North Macedonia 12 September 2023 Football 12 sep 2023 Forecast for the match Switzerland - Andorra September 12, 2023 Football 12 sep 2023 Forecast for the match Sweden - Austria September 12, 2023 Football 12 sep 2023 Forecast for the match Italy - Ukraine September 12, 2023 Football 12 sep 2023 Romania vs Kosovo prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football 12 sep 2023 Norway vs Georgia prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football 12 sep 2023 Israel vs Belarus prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football 12 sep 2023 Belgium vs Estonia prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football 12 sep 2023 Venezuela vs Paraguay prediction and betting tips on September 13, 2023 Football 12 sep 2023 Ecuador vs Uruguay prediction and betting tips on September 13, 2023