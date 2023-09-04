Pogba has been injured again

French midfielder Juventus Paul Pogba has received another injury.

In the match against Empoli yesterday, the midfielder entered the field in the 62nd minute, replacing Fabio Miretti. Pogba even had a chance to score his first goal since returning to Turin, but the assist's author Dusan Vlahovic was offside, so the ball was called off.

In one of the episodes before the final whistle, Pogba pulled a muscle, according to Football Italia. While his teammates celebrated the victory, Pogba went to the dressing room with the club's chief medical officer and held on to the back of the thigh.

“We don't know anything yet. He felt discomfort from behind. Let's see what the tests show,” said the head coach of the “zebras” Massimiliano Allegri after the game.

The Frenchman returned to Juventus last summer. However, during this time he appeared on the field in only eight Serie A matches - all due to constant injuries. In the summer of 2022, he suffered a knee injury. He recovered from the injury in January, but muscle problems immediately set in, which sent Pogba back to the club's infirmary. In March and May, the player had new injuries.

Recall that Pogba can continue his career in Saudi Arabia - the transfer window in the local Pro League is still open.