The Juventus star can continue his career in Saudi Arabia

Juventus star Paul Pogba can continue his career in Saudi Arabia, reports Gazeta della Sport.

The French player moved to Juventus in 2022, but during that time he made only ten appearances for the Zebras. He missed most of it due to injuries. In the previous round of Serie A, on August 27, Paul Pogba appeared on the football field for the first time in three months, coming on as a substitute. However, the Frenchman himself wants to continue training and recovery. The head coach of the French national team, Didier Deschamps, did not call Pogba for the September matches. Thus, Paul will miss the matches for France, but will have another two weeks to prepare.

After the match against Bologna, Pogba said that he wants to return to his best physical form. He is 30 years old, but he is still very motivated and wants to give joy, great emotions and trophies to Juventus fans. Also, representatives of Saudi Arabia do not stop trying to sign Pogba. One such club is Al-Ittihad, where Karim Benzema and Al-Ahly play. The Saudi transfer window closes later, so they still have a few days to try to sign Paul Pogba.