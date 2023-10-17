Spalletti: The English national team penalized us for every mistake

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 21:19
The head coach of the Italian national team, Luciano Spalletti, provided a statement following the match against the English national team (1:3).

"In terms of looking to get on the ball and the effort we showed, it was the same across both halves. Clearly, the two counterattacks against us change the situation and the scoreline."

“I saw a team trying to do what I asked of them and I saw some good things. We made a few errors as well. With the things we did well, we weren't able to score but as soon as we made a mistake, we conceded.”, - Luciano Spalletti's words are provided on the official UEFA website.

The destiny of the second ticket to Euro 2024 will be determined on November 20th in a face-to-face clash between Italy and Ukraine. Italy trails behind its rival by a margin of three points. However, the "Azzurri" have a match in reserve against North Macedonia, scheduled for November 17th.

European Championship
