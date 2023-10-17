Kane is the best. The player ratings for the Euro 2024 match England – Italy have been unveiled

On the 17th of October, a match in the 8th round of the Euro 2024 qualification was held in Group C, featuring the national teams of England and Italy. The game concluded with a score of 3-1 in favor of the home team.

Harry Kane distinguished himself with a brace in this encounter.

Following the conclusion of the match, the statistical portal WhoScored provided player ratings. The top performer was Harry Kane, receiving a rating of 8.5.

Notable ratings were also achieved by Jude Bellingham (8.1) and Marcus Rashford (7.8).

Among the Italian contingent, the standout was the lone goal-scorer, Gianluca Scamacca, with a rating of 7.1.

WhoScored ratings for the match England - Italy - 3:1