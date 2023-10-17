Harry Kane has ascended as the preeminent goal-scorer in the annals of the legendary English stadium

Harry Kane notched a sublime brace for the English national team in a match against Italy (3:1). This victory signified that the English have clinched early qualification for Euro 2024.

The match transpired at the iconic Wembley Stadium. With this, Harry Kane's tally has now reached 24 goals, an accomplishment achieved on this hallowed national stage while representing England, as conveyed by Opta. He has ascended as the national record-holder, eclipsing the erstwhile record held by Bobby Charlton, who had notched 23 goals at Wembley Stadium.

It is worth noting that this is not the first national record for Harry Kane. He stands as the all-time leading goal-scorer in the annals of the English national team, having dispatched 61 goals.