Harry Kane spoke about England's difficulties in qualifying for Euro 2024

England striker Harry Kane spoke about successfully qualifying for Euro 2024. Yesterday the English defeated the Italian team with a score of 3:1.

According to him, the path was not easy.

“I want to say a word of gratitude to my teammates for their efforts. Our group turned out to be very difficult and other large teams could not qualify. Even though we sometimes lost during the matches, the team remained calm and continued to play their game, which ultimately brought success,” he said.

Let us remind you that the England team reached the final part of the 2024 European Championship ahead of schedule, gaining 16 points from six rounds of the group stage. The Ukrainian team is in second place in the group, and the Italian team is in third place. At the same time, the Italians have a game in hand.

The European Championship will be held in Germany in the summer of 2024.