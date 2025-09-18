"Sometimes the devil interferes in the game" - Conte comments on De Bruyne's first-half substitution

The coach feels sorry for the Belgian

In the opening round of the Champions League, Napoli fell to Manchester City with a 0-2 defeat. The goals for the hosts were scored by Erling Haaland and Jérémy Doku. However, the turning point came when Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo was sent off as early as the 21st minute, forcing Conte to urgently reshuffle his lineup.

Details: After the match, the Napoli head coach commented on one of the game's key moments—a first-half substitution of Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian, making his first return to the Etihad since leaving City, exited the pitch as early as the 20th minute. He was replaced by defender Mathías Olivera.

"Sometimes the devil interferes in the game. Last season, we had just one red card, and today—on the day of De Bruyne's return and our Champions League opener—we had a sending-off in the 20th minute. Substituting Kevin was the only thing I could do. I feel sorry for him, sorry for the team: we lost his input, and he lost the chance to play the full match," Conte said.

