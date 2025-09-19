Pep Guardiola: "Haaland is on the same level as Messi and Ronaldo"

The Manchester City manager holds the Norwegian striker in the highest regard.

Pep has placed Erling alongside the greatest players in football history.

Details: In the Champions League clash against Napoli, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland opened the scoring, netting his 50th goal in just 49 Champions League appearances—a feat no one has ever achieved before.

After the match, City boss Pep Guardiola declared that he considers Haaland to be on par with Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, emphasizing that Haaland is an exceptional player when it comes to finishing chances:

"Erling is on the same level as Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. In terms of scoring goals, he is an exceptional player," Guardiola stated.

Erling Haaland joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund for €60 million in 2022. Since then, the Norwegian has become Guardiola's key striker, scoring 130 goals in 151 matches and delivering 21 assists.

