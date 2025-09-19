RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Pep Guardiola: "Haaland is on the same level as Messi and Ronaldo"

The Manchester City manager holds the Norwegian striker in the highest regard.
Football news Today, 05:48
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrate after the team's victory Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

Pep has placed Erling alongside the greatest players in football history.

Details: In the Champions League clash against Napoli, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland opened the scoring, netting his 50th goal in just 49 Champions League appearances—a feat no one has ever achieved before.

After the match, City boss Pep Guardiola declared that he considers Haaland to be on par with Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, emphasizing that Haaland is an exceptional player when it comes to finishing chances:

"Erling is on the same level as Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. In terms of scoring goals, he is an exceptional player," Guardiola stated.

  • Also read: Bologna vs Genoa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 20 September 2025

Erling Haaland joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund for €60 million in 2022. Since then, the Norwegian has become Guardiola's key striker, scoring 130 goals in 151 matches and delivering 21 assists.

Reminder: Goal machine in action! Haaland scores his historic 50th Champions League goal

