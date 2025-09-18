A tough call for the referee! Di Lorenzo sent off for foul on Haaland
Manchester City with a man advantage
In the opening round of the Champions League, Manchester City are taking on Napoli, and the referee found himself in a tricky spot already in the first half.
Details: In the 20th minute, Napoli defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo was shown a straight red card. The Neapolitans' captain took down Erling Haaland with a rough challenge as the Norwegian striker was breaking through one-on-one with the goalkeeper.
Initially, the referee opted not to send anyone off, but after a VAR review, Napoli were reduced to ten men.
Napoli were forced to substitute De Bruyne himself in order to bring on another defender.
