A tough call for the referee! Di Lorenzo sent off for foul on Haaland

Manchester City with a man advantage

In the opening round of the Champions League, Manchester City are taking on Napoli, and the referee found himself in a tricky spot already in the first half.

Details: In the 20th minute, Napoli defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo was shown a straight red card. The Neapolitans' captain took down Erling Haaland with a rough challenge as the Norwegian striker was breaking through one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Initially, the referee opted not to send anyone off, but after a VAR review, Napoli were reduced to ten men.

🟥 20' : CARTON ROUGE POUR DI LORENZO !!!



Il a FAUCHÉ Erling Haaland alors qu'il se dirigeait seul face au gardien !



🏴 MANCHESTER CITY 0-0 NAPLES 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/eXHFLtetMC — Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) September 18, 2025

Napoli were forced to substitute De Bruyne himself in order to bring on another defender.

