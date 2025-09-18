Goal machine in action! Haaland scores his historic 50th Champions League goal
The Norwegian keeps on scoring
Football news Today, 16:34Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
In the opening round of the Champions League, Manchester City faces Napoli. Yet again, Norwegian striker Haaland finds the back of the net, writing another chapter in Champions League history.
Details: Erling Haaland has netted his 50th Champions League goal. He needed only 49 matches to reach this milestone—a tournament record, as no one has ever reached 50 goals faster than the Norwegian.